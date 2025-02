Nuvama Wealth Management consolidated net profit rises 42.97% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 22.74% to Rs 1031.82 crore

Net profit of Nuvama Wealth Management rose 42.97% to Rs 252.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 176.33 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 22.74% to Rs 1031.82 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 840.64 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.1031.82840.6456.1452.88358.12275.32334.08230.68252.10176.33

