Silver Touch Technologies consolidated net profit rises 45.73% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 8.11% to Rs 84.56 croreNet profit of Silver Touch Technologies rose 45.73% to Rs 9.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 6.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 8.11% to Rs 84.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 78.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 38.23% to Rs 22.20 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 16.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 28.57% to Rs 288.38 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 224.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
