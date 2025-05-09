Sika Interplant Systems consolidated net profit rises 30.74% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 23.84% to Rs 46.02 crore

Net profit of Sika Interplant Systems rose 30.74% to Rs 7.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 6.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 23.84% to Rs 46.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 37.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 30.28% to Rs 25.34 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 19.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 39.26% to Rs 147.66 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 106.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

