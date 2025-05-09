Home / Markets / Capital Market News / GSM Foils standalone net profit rises 1215.38% in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 09 2025 | 9:08 AM IST
Sales rise 233.89% to Rs 45.61 crore

Net profit of GSM Foils rose 1215.38% to Rs 3.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 233.89% to Rs 45.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 13.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 604.38% to Rs 9.65 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 227.70% to Rs 133.80 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 40.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales45.6113.66 234 133.8040.83 228 OPM %12.726.15 -11.366.64 - PBDT5.070.40 1168 13.911.99 599 PBT4.990.36 1286 13.631.86 633 NP3.420.26 1215 9.651.37 604

First Published: May 09 2025 | 7:38 AM IST

