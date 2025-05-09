GSM Foils standalone net profit rises 1215.38% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 233.89% to Rs 45.61 crore

Net profit of GSM Foils rose 1215.38% to Rs 3.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 233.89% to Rs 45.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 13.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 604.38% to Rs 9.65 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 227.70% to Rs 133.80 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 40.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

45.6113.66133.8040.8312.726.1511.366.645.070.4013.911.994.990.3613.631.863.420.269.651.37

