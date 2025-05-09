Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Fine Organic Industries consolidated net profit declines 15.22% in the March 2025 quarter

Fine Organic Industries consolidated net profit declines 15.22% in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 09 2025 | 9:08 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 10.95% to Rs 606.79 crore

Net profit of Fine Organic Industries declined 15.22% to Rs 97.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 114.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 10.95% to Rs 606.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 546.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 0.34% to Rs 410.50 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 411.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 6.89% to Rs 2269.15 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2122.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales606.79546.88 11 2269.152122.95 7 OPM %19.7026.24 -22.5725.05 - PBDT144.76165.80 -13 607.45601.28 1 PBT129.92150.39 -14 555.16544.68 2 NP97.12114.55 -15 410.50411.89 0

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Pidilite Industries consolidated net profit rises 40.50% in the March 2025 quarter

Sika Interplant Systems consolidated net profit rises 30.74% in the March 2025 quarter

GSM Foils standalone net profit rises 1215.38% in the March 2025 quarter

Muthoot Microfin reports standalone net loss of Rs 401.15 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Bella Casa Fashion & Retail standalone net profit rises 41.37% in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 09 2025 | 7:38 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story