Fine Organic Industries consolidated net profit declines 15.22% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 10.95% to Rs 606.79 croreNet profit of Fine Organic Industries declined 15.22% to Rs 97.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 114.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 10.95% to Rs 606.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 546.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 0.34% to Rs 410.50 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 411.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 6.89% to Rs 2269.15 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2122.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
