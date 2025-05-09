Fine Organic Industries consolidated net profit declines 15.22% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 10.95% to Rs 606.79 crore

Net profit of Fine Organic Industries declined 15.22% to Rs 97.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 114.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 10.95% to Rs 606.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 546.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 0.34% to Rs 410.50 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 411.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 6.89% to Rs 2269.15 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2122.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

606.79546.882269.152122.9519.7026.2422.5725.05144.76165.80607.45601.28129.92150.39555.16544.6897.12114.55410.50411.89

