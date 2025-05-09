Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Silly Monks Entertainment reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Silly Monks Entertainment reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 09 2025 | 9:08 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 20.48% to Rs 6.47 crore

Net loss of Silly Monks Entertainment reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 20.48% to Rs 6.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 5.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 0.20 crore in the year ended March 2025. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 18.25% to Rs 26.24 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 22.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales6.475.37 20 26.2422.19 18 OPM %1.2410.24 -1.984.55 - PBDT0.090.52 -83 0.610.98 -38 PBT-0.020.27 PL 0.160.09 78 NP-0.010.24 PL 0.200 0

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Fine Organic Industries consolidated net profit declines 15.22% in the March 2025 quarter

Pidilite Industries consolidated net profit rises 40.50% in the March 2025 quarter

Sika Interplant Systems consolidated net profit rises 30.74% in the March 2025 quarter

GSM Foils standalone net profit rises 1215.38% in the March 2025 quarter

Muthoot Microfin reports standalone net loss of Rs 401.15 crore in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 09 2025 | 7:38 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story