Silly Monks Entertainment reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Net loss of Silly Monks Entertainment reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 20.48% to Rs 6.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 5.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 0.20 crore in the year ended March 2025. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 18.25% to Rs 26.24 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 22.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

