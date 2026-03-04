Silver Touch Technologies secures project from CIMR, New Delhi

To design and develop website and digital platformSilver Touch Technologies has been awarded the project for designing and development of the website and digital platform for the Centre for Integrative Medicine & Research (CIMR), AIIMS New Delhi.
CIMR is envisioned as a premier national centre dedicated to the convergence of contemporary medicine with Indias traditional systems of healthcare, fostering interdisciplinary research, clinical integration, and evidence-based integrative medical practices.
The digital platform will enable:
h - Structured dissemination of research outcomes
h - Transparent publication of clinical studies and data
h - Seamless stakeholder engagement (researchers, clinicians, students, policymakers)
h - Secure digital governance of medical knowledge assets
