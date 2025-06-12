Stock Alert: Sterlite Tech, Zydus Life, Waaree Energies, Tanla Platform

Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail (ABFRL), Central Depository Services (CDSL), Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals, Hindustan Copper, Indian Energy Exchange (IEX), Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA), RBL Bank and Titagrah Rail Systems shares are banned from F&O trading on 11 June 2025.
Stocks to Watch:
Sterlite Technologies through its demerged business vertical, Global Services Business in consortium with Dilip Buildcon has entered into agreement with Bharat Sanchar Nigam. The agreement pertains to the design, supply, construction, installation, upgradation, operation, and maintenance of the middle-mile network under BharatNet for the Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh Telecom Circles Package 13. The said contract is valued at Rs 2,631.14 crore.
Zydus Lifesciences has received the establishment inspection report (EIR) report from the USFDA for the inspection conducted at its API manufacturing facility located at Ankleshwar. The inspection has been classified as No Action Indicated (NAI).
Waaree Energies has signed and executed the power purchase agreement (PPA) with Rewa Ultra Mega Solar (RUMSL) and M.P. Power Management Company (MPPMCL) for the supply of 150 MW Solar power to MPPMCL.
Medplus Health Services subsidiary, Optival Health Solutions has received one suspension order for a drug license for store situated at Maharashtra.
Tanla Platforms board is scheduled to meet on 16 June 2025, to consider the proposal for buyback of equity shares and other necessary matters.
Kaynes Technology Indias board approved the further investment for an amount upto $ 1.03 million towards acquisition of equity shares upto 10,19,802 of Kaynes Holding, wholly owned subsidiary, at an issue price of $1.01 per share.
