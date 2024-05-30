Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Simbhaoli Sugars consolidated net profit rises 53.20% in the March 2024 quarter

Simbhaoli Sugars consolidated net profit rises 53.20% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Sales decline 6.23% to Rs 347.95 crore

Net profit of Simbhaoli Sugars rose 53.20% to Rs 36.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 23.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 6.23% to Rs 347.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 371.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 12.13 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 30.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 4.24% to Rs 1180.48 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1232.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales347.95371.07 -6 1180.481232.73 -4 OPM %14.049.12 -2.280.69 - PBDT43.9331.83 38 15.561.29 1106 PBT37.1623.88 56 -12.01-30.67 61 NP36.3423.72 53 -12.13-30.87 61

First Published: May 30 2024 | 7:43 AM IST

