EFC (I) consolidated net profit rises 216.18% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 10:51 AM IST
Sales rise 54.51% to Rs 93.20 crore

Net profit of EFC (I) rose 216.18% to Rs 27.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 8.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 54.51% to Rs 93.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 60.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 1242.13% to Rs 57.98 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 306.41% to Rs 419.46 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 103.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales93.2060.32 55 419.46103.21 306 OPM %56.1358.24 -43.5353.69 - PBDT51.3829.11 77 156.6041.69 276 PBT32.0013.55 136 80.977.19 1026 NP27.958.84 216 57.984.32 1242

First Published: May 30 2024 | 10:28 AM IST

