Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sinclairs Hotels standalone net profit declines 73.27% in the March 2024 quarter

Sinclairs Hotels standalone net profit declines 73.27% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 21 2024 | 1:50 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 10.51% to Rs 14.82 crore

Net profit of Sinclairs Hotels declined 73.27% to Rs 5.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 19.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 10.51% to Rs 14.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 13.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 34.23% to Rs 20.54 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 31.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 3.90% to Rs 55.88 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 53.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales14.8213.41 11 55.8853.78 4 OPM %38.3340.87 -39.5540.57 - PBDT7.476.05 23 30.3024.26 25 PBT6.404.70 36 25.4319.55 30 NP5.3219.90 -73 20.5431.23 -34

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Sinclairs Hotels standalone net profit rises 35.40% in the December 2023 quarter

Ortin Laboratories Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Lemon Tree Hotels consolidated net profit declines 11.43% in the December 2023 quarter

Auto stocks, Infosys, Avenue Supermarts, Canara Bank

Barometers trim gains, media shares in demand

Barometers trade with small gains; European Mkt declines

Bentley Commercial Enterprises reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.48 crore in the March 2024 quarter

V B Desai Financial Services standalone net profit rises 216.67% in the March 2024 quarter

Domestic passenger trafic up marginally on year

NSE SME ABS Marine Services makes a robust listing

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: May 21 2024 | 1:29 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story