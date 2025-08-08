Sinclairs Hotels standalone net profit declines 9.78% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 5.20% to Rs 15.69 crore

Net profit of Sinclairs Hotels declined 9.78% to Rs 6.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 6.85 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 5.20% to Rs 15.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 16.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.15.6916.5537.9244.959.2310.087.849.056.186.85

