Sindhu Trade Links consolidated net profit declines 90.72% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 66.36% to Rs 124.33 crore

Net profit of Sindhu Trade Links declined 90.72% to Rs 10.82 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 116.54 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 66.36% to Rs 124.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 369.55 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.124.33369.55-1.63-25.0615.48136.9412.33128.4510.82116.54

