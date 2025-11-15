Rodium Realty consolidated net profit rises 238.46% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 5.27% to Rs 14.38 crore

Net profit of Rodium Realty rose 238.46% to Rs 2.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.65 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 5.27% to Rs 14.38 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 13.66 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.14.3813.6625.1011.573.381.133.300.942.200.65

Powered by Capital Market - Live News