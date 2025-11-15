UVS Hospitality & Services consolidated net profit declines 0.31% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 17.22% to Rs 33.56 crore

Net profit of UVS Hospitality & Services declined 0.31% to Rs 6.37 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 6.39 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 17.22% to Rs 33.56 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 28.63 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.33.5628.6323.6922.327.896.486.376.396.376.39

