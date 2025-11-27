Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Singapore Airlines renews partnership with RateGain

Singapore Airlines renews partnership with RateGain

Image
Last Updated : Nov 27 2025 | 11:04 AM IST
RateGain Travel Technologies (RateGain) announced the renewal of its partnership with Singapore Airlines (SIA) for another long-term contract. This extension builds on a successful seven-year collaboration with AirGain, RateGain's advanced pricing intelligence platform, which began in January 2018.

As one of the world's most respected airlines, Singapore Airlines has consistently set the standard for excellence in global aviation, offering premium travel experiences while maintaining strong financial discipline. By continuing its partnership with AirGain, SIA reaffirms its commitment to leveraging real-time intelligence and AI-driven insights to sustain leadership in a highly dynamic and competitive market.

Over the past seven years, AirGain has helped Singapore Airlines sharpen its pricing agility, monitor real-time competitive fares, and uncover revenue opportunities across markets. With this renewal, SIA will continue to benefit from AirGain's expanded global coverage and enhanced analytics, empowering its commercial teams to respond faster to market shifts and refine pricing strategies with greater precision.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 27 2025 | 10:58 AM IST

