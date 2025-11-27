Studds Accessories consolidated net profit rises 17.90% in the September 2025 quarter

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Net profit of Studds Accessories rose 17.90% to Rs 20.62 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 17.49 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 6.47% to Rs 154.44 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 145.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.154.44145.0519.3318.3932.4929.1227.2323.8220.6217.49

