Sterling and Wilson Renewable rises on securing $147-million solar PV order in South Africa

Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy rose 2.12% to Rs 230.75 after it has secured its second international project in South Africa this fiscal, winning a turnkey EPC contract for a 240 MW AC Solar PV project worth $147 million (Rs 1,313 crore).

With this latest win, SWREL is currently executing four turnkey Solar PV projects in South Africa with reputed developers. The two projects awarded last fiscal have shown strong operational progress, establishing the companys presence in the market, while the two new projects secured in the past two months further strengthen its position in the region. The Solar PV market in South Africa continues to expand, driven by corporate demand for energy security, declining costs, and grid stability.

Commenting on the development, Chandra Kishore Thakur, Global CEO of SWREL, said, We are very excited to announce our second international order from South Africa this fiscal within a span of two months. South Africa remains a key international market for us, where we are currently implementing four PV projects with reputed customers, reflecting our strong value proposition. With this order, SWREL has achieved Rs 5,088 crore of order inflows this fiscal, and the ordering momentum continues to remain robust. Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy (SWREL) is a global pure-play, end-to-end renewable engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) solutions provider. The company provides EPC services for utility-scale solar, floating solar, hybrid & energy storage and wind solutions and has a total portfolio of over 24.4 GWp (including projects commissioned and under various stages of construction). SWREL also manages an operation and maintenance (O&M) portfolio of 9.1 GWp solar power projects, including for projects constructed by third parties.