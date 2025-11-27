Glenmark's Monroe facility concludes USFDA inspection

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals has received Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) with a Voluntary Action Indicated (VAI) status from the United States Food & Drug Administration (U.S. FDA) for its formulations manufacturing facility situated in Monroe, North Carolina, USA. This is following an inspection conducted by the Agency from 09 June to 17 June 2025. The commercial manufacturing at the Monroe site will now restart.

