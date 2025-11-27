Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Glenmark's Monroe facility concludes USFDA inspection

Glenmark's Monroe facility concludes USFDA inspection

Image
Last Updated : Nov 27 2025 | 10:50 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals has received Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) with a Voluntary Action Indicated (VAI) status from the United States Food & Drug Administration (U.S. FDA) for its formulations manufacturing facility situated in Monroe, North Carolina, USA. This is following an inspection conducted by the Agency from 09 June to 17 June 2025. The commercial manufacturing at the Monroe site will now restart.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Dollar index stays downbeat; Fed's Beige Book points to cooling labor market, softer spending

Nifty hits fresh all-time high; breadth strong

CarTrade Tech slips after ending talks with CarDekho parent

Ceigall India secures order worth Rs 12.18 cr

Mini Diamonds India gains after winning $2-million export order

First Published: Nov 27 2025 | 10:43 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story