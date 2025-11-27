Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India-UAE to further strengthen economic ties as bilateral trade crosses USD 100 Billion

India-UAE to further strengthen economic ties as bilateral trade crosses USD 100 Billion

Image
Last Updated : Nov 27 2025 | 10:50 AM IST
India and the United Arab Emirates on Wednesday welcomed the strong growth in bilateral trade, which crossed USD 100.06 billion in FY 202425, reflecting a robust increase of 19.6% and reaffirming the UAEs position as one of Indias key trading partners. The India-UAE Joint Commission serves as the primary institutional mechanism to review progress, address challenges, and implement the CEPA. The two sides conducted a comprehensive review of progress under CEPA and detailed discussions were held on market access issues, data sharing, allocation of Gold TRQ, anti-dumping matters, services, Rules of Origin, BIS licensing etc. The India side also briefed the UAE on its recent decision to allocate Gold TRQ through a transparent competitive bidding process.

Both sides reviewed recent high-level engagements. They reaffirmed their shared commitment to expanding non-oil/ non precious metal trade towards the USD 100 billion target by 2030. Discussions also covered regulatory cooperation in pharmaceuticals, resolution of issues related to Certificates of Origin, BIS coordination, and early signing of the MoU on Food Safety and Technical Requirements between Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA), India and Ministry of Climate Change & Environment (MoCCAE), UAE. The meeting concluded with both sides agreeing to strengthen trade facilitation, regulatory collaboration, data sharing and convening of Services Subcommittee meeting.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 27 2025 | 10:34 AM IST

