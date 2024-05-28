Singapore Exchange Market closes 0.35% up

At closing bell, the Straits Times Index (STI) index was up 11.64 points, or 0.35% to 3,330.09 after trading between 3,320.20 and 3,335.61. Across the broader market, advancers outpaced decliners with 276 to 272, with 1.06 billion securities worth S$926.60 million changed hands.
The biggest gainer on the STI was Yangzijiang Shipbuilding, up 3.11% to S$1.99. DFI Retail Group was the worst performer on the STI for the day, down 1.07% to S$1.85.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Banking stocks ended the day mostly higher. United Overseas Bank was up 0.13% to S$30.54 and Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp rose 0.42% at S$14.50. DBS Group Holdings fell 0.2% to S$35.78.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News