Singapore Exchange Market closes 0.35% up

Last Updated : May 28 2024 | 4:50 PM IST
The Singapore share market finished session slightly in positive territory on Tuesday, 28 May 2024, as risk appetite buying boosted by following overnight gains in the European markets. However, market gains capped ahead of key inflation data from major economies this week that could provide clues on the path for global rates over the short term.

At closing bell, the Straits Times Index (STI) index was up 11.64 points, or 0.35% to 3,330.09 after trading between 3,320.20 and 3,335.61. Across the broader market, advancers outpaced decliners with 276 to 272, with 1.06 billion securities worth S$926.60 million changed hands.

The biggest gainer on the STI was Yangzijiang Shipbuilding, up 3.11% to S$1.99. DFI Retail Group was the worst performer on the STI for the day, down 1.07% to S$1.85.

Banking stocks ended the day mostly higher. United Overseas Bank was up 0.13% to S$30.54 and Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp rose 0.42% at S$14.50. DBS Group Holdings fell 0.2% to S$35.78.

First Published: May 28 2024 | 4:42 PM IST

