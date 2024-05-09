Hikal consolidated net profit declines 5.64% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 4.68% to Rs 512.75 crore

Net profit of Hikal declined 5.64% to Rs 33.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 36.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 4.68% to Rs 512.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 537.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 11.21% to Rs 69.60 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 78.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 11.77% to Rs 1768.66 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2004.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

