Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hikal consolidated net profit declines 5.64% in the March 2024 quarter

Hikal consolidated net profit declines 5.64% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 09 2024 | 4:50 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 4.68% to Rs 512.75 crore

Net profit of Hikal declined 5.64% to Rs 33.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 36.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 4.68% to Rs 512.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 537.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 11.21% to Rs 69.60 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 78.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 11.77% to Rs 1768.66 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2004.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales512.75537.90 -5 1768.662004.70 -12 OPM %18.4216.36 -15.1012.82 - PBDT79.6675.41 6 213.11214.38 -1 PBT47.3248.58 -3 95.50105.37 -9 NP33.9736.00 -6 69.6078.39 -11

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Hikal consolidated net profit declines 38.89% in the December 2023 quarter

Jai Corp Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Den Networks consolidated net profit declines 40.78% in the March 2024 quarter

Tata Communications consolidated net profit declines 1.49% in the March 2024 quarter

Oriental Hotels consolidated net profit declines 6.80% in the March 2024 quarter

Vakrangee consolidated net profit rises 222.06% in the March 2024 quarter

Nitin Spinners standalone net profit rises 1.63% in the March 2024 quarter

Escorts Kubota consolidated net profit rises 16.36% in the March 2024 quarter

Capital Small Finance Bank standalone net profit rises 16.33% in the March 2024 quarter

China Market rises on strong trade data

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: May 09 2024 | 4:29 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story