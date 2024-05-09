Vakrangee consolidated net profit rises 222.06% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 5.79% to Rs 53.89 croreNet profit of Vakrangee rose 222.06% to Rs 2.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 5.79% to Rs 53.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 50.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 335.00% to Rs 4.35 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 7.74% to Rs 212.58 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 197.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
