Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Vakrangee consolidated net profit rises 222.06% in the March 2024 quarter

Vakrangee consolidated net profit rises 222.06% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 09 2024 | 4:50 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 5.79% to Rs 53.89 crore

Net profit of Vakrangee rose 222.06% to Rs 2.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 5.79% to Rs 53.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 50.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 335.00% to Rs 4.35 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 7.74% to Rs 212.58 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 197.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales53.8950.94 6 212.58197.30 8 OPM %14.129.25 -12.419.28 - PBDT6.364.06 57 21.0118.19 16 PBT2.510.67 275 5.322.68 99 NP2.190.68 222 4.351.00 335

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Vakrangee consolidated net profit rises 853.85% in the December 2023 quarter

Vakrangee partners with Max TV to provide OTT services

Information Technology shares fall

Information Technology stocks edge lower

Information Technology stocks edge higher

Nitin Spinners standalone net profit rises 1.63% in the March 2024 quarter

Escorts Kubota consolidated net profit rises 16.36% in the March 2024 quarter

Capital Small Finance Bank standalone net profit rises 16.33% in the March 2024 quarter

China Market rises on strong trade data

Sensex nosedives 1,062 pts; Nifty sinks below 22,000; VIX climbs 6.55%

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: May 09 2024 | 4:29 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story