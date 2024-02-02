Singapore Market ends 1.17% up

The Singapore stock market finished session modestly higher on Friday, 02 February 2024, on tracking overnight gains on Wall Street as results from Meta and Amazon beat expectations.

At closing bell, the Straits Times Index (STI) index was up 36.71 points, or 1.17%, to 3,179.77 after trading between 3,153.98 and 3,191.16. Volume of 1.45 billion shares worth S$1.24 billion changed hands. Across the broader market, advancers outpaced decliners 325 to 257.

The STIs biggest gainer was UOL Group, rising 3.1% to S$6.20, while the biggest decliner was Yangzijiang Shipbuilding, down 1.8% to S$1.65.

Banking stocks ended the day higher, with shares of DBS Group Holdings adding 1.23% to S$32.22 and Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp gaining 1.25% at S$13, while United Overseas Bank was up 1% at S$28.62.

