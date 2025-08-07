Global Health standalone net profit rises 57.83% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 44.27% to Rs 882.16 crore

Net profit of Global Health rose 57.83% to Rs 151.96 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 96.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 44.27% to Rs 882.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 611.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.882.16611.4522.0621.64212.07153.04178.66129.74151.9696.28

