Sirca Paints India consolidated net profit rises 31.15% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 31 2026 | 5:06 PM IST
Sales rise 27.23% to Rs 112.79 crore

Net profit of Sirca Paints India rose 31.15% to Rs 15.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 11.46 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 27.23% to Rs 112.79 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 88.65 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales112.7988.65 27 OPM %20.4017.42 -PBDT23.1417.34 33 PBT20.4315.54 31 NP15.0311.46 31

First Published: Jan 31 2026 | 5:06 PM IST

