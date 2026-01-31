Ashoka Buildcon Q3 PAT skyrockets 223% YoY to Rs 2,111 cr

Ashoka Buildcon's consolidated net profit zoomed 222.59% to Rs to Rs 2,111.41 crore in Q3 FY26 as against Rs 654.50 crore posted in Q3 FY25.

However, revenue from operations fell 23.47% YoY to Rs 1,827.33 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2025.

Profit before tax were at Rs 2,609 crore in Q3 FY26, up 750.80% as against Rs 306.65 crore in Q3 FY25.

Total expenses declined 22.92% YoY to Rs 1,633.86 crore in Q3 FY26. The cost of materials consumed stood at Rs 470.37 crore (down 33.56% YoY), while employee benefit expenses were at Rs 98.78 crore (down 13.58% YoY), and finance cost stood at Rs 200.22 crore (down 35.97% YoY).

On a standalone basis, the companys net profit surged 68% year-on-year to Rs 101.8 crore in Q3 FY26, even as revenue from operations declined 18.35% to Rs 1,463.04 crore compared with Q3 FY25. EBITDA stood at Rs 157.4 crore in Q3 FY26, down 16% compared with Rs 187.1 crore in Q3 FY25. EBITDA margin improved to 10.6% in Q3 FY26 from 10.3% posted in the same quarter last year. On a standalone basis, the companys debt stands at Rs 1,046 crore, comprising Rs 79 crore in equipment loans, Rs 667 crore in working capital loans, and Rs 300 crore in non-convertible debentures (NCDs).