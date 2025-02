Khazanchi Jewellers standalone net profit rises 113.45% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 89.74% to Rs 393.72 crore

Net profit of Khazanchi Jewellers rose 113.45% to Rs 12.38 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 5.80 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 89.74% to Rs 393.72 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 207.51 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.393.72207.514.144.9815.329.3215.279.2412.385.80

