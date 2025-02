NBCC (India) consolidated net profit rises 25.05% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 16.99% to Rs 2826.96 crore

Net profit of NBCC (India) rose 25.05% to Rs 138.48 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 110.74 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 16.99% to Rs 2826.96 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 2416.41 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.2826.962416.415.044.85197.77176.18196.23174.87138.48110.74

Powered by Capital Market - Live News