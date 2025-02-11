Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation consolidated net profit rises 13.70% in the December 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 11 2025 | 5:52 PM IST
Sales rise 9.51% to Rs 1224.66 crore

Net profit of Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation rose 13.70% to Rs 341.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 300.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 9.51% to Rs 1224.66 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1118.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales1224.661118.30 10 OPM %34.0135.23 -PBDT469.90434.78 8 PBT456.55420.87 8 NP341.09300.00 14

First Published: Feb 11 2025 | 5:42 PM IST

