Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation consolidated net profit rises 13.70% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 9.51% to Rs 1224.66 crore

Net profit of Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation rose 13.70% to Rs 341.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 300.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 9.51% to Rs 1224.66 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1118.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.1224.661118.3034.0135.23469.90434.78456.55420.87341.09300.00

Powered by Capital Market - Live News