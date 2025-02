Gopal Snacks standalone net profit declines 70.26% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 7.07% to Rs 393.57 crore

Net profit of Gopal Snacks declined 70.26% to Rs 5.32 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 17.89 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 7.07% to Rs 393.57 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 367.58 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.393.57367.583.949.6116.0435.877.5226.545.3217.89

