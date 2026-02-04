Siyaram Recycling Ind rises after securing orders worth Rs 7 cr

Siyaram Recycling Industries rose 1.28% to Rs 51.57 after the company announced securing two orders aggregating Rs 6.51 crore from The Supreme Industries and Dharma Metalex.

The company received an order worth Rs 1.37 crore from The Supreme Industries for the supply of 1,610,560 units of female insert 1/2" CPVC/aqua thread toppers, to be executed within six months. Additionally, Siyaram Recycling Industries secured an order valued at Rs 5.14 crore from Dharma Metalex for the supply of brass scrap honey, also scheduled for execution within six months.

Siyaram Recycling Industries is primarily engaged in the recycling of brass scrap.

On a full-year basis, the company's net profit jumped 93.8% to Rs 14.57 crore on a 23.9% rise in net sales to Rs 511.56 crore in FY25 over FY24.