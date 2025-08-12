Sizemasters Technology consolidated net profit rises 139.22% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 107.26% to Rs 6.28 crore

Net profit of Sizemasters Technology rose 139.22% to Rs 1.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 107.26% to Rs 6.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 3.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.6.283.0319.2718.481.310.701.280.681.220.51

