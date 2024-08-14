SJ Corporation reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 72.37% to Rs 2.63 crore

Net loss of SJ Corporation reported to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 72.37% to Rs 2.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 9.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.2.639.52-0.382.520.010.24-0.030.24-0.030.18

