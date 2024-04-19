Home / Markets / Capital Market News / SJVN arm incorporates joint venture company

SJVN said that its wholly owned subsidiary, SJVN Green Energy has incorporated a joint venture company with Assam Power Distribution Company named, SGEL Assam Renewable Energy.

The joint venture company shall carry out business in the field of power generation from all renewable energy sources including Hydro Power by setting up power plants.

SJVN Green Energy will hold 51% in SGEL Assam Renewable Energy. <{P> SJVN is engaged in electricity generation. The company is also engaged in the business of providing consultancy.

The companys consolidated net profit dropped 51.65% to Rs 138.97 crore on 1.57% decline in revenue from operations to Rs 543.31 crore in Q3 FY24 over Q3 FY23.

The scrip rose 0.35% to Rs 127.85 on Thursday, 18 April 2024.

