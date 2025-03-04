Grasim Industries commences production at its Mahad paints plant

Grasim Industries announced that the company's paint plant located at Mahad has commenced commercial production on 4 March 2025 with the following installed capacity:

Water based paint - 180 MLPA; Distemper - 20 MLPA; Solvent based paint - 30 MLPA

The company said, "With the commencement of commercial production at our Mahad plant as mentioned above, 5 out of our total 6 green-field plants have commenced commercial production and our installed capacity of decorative paints sold under the brand Birla Opus has reached 1,096 Million Litres Per Annum (MLPA). "

Powered by Capital Market - Live News