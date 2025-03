To Jio Financial Services for consideration of Rs 104.54 cr

The Executive Committee of the Central Board of Directors of State Bank of India approved the divestment of Bank's entire stake, i.e., 7,90,80,000 equity shares at a price of Rs 13.22 per equity share in Jio Payments Bank to Jio Financial Services realizing Rs 104,54,37,600/-, subject to all regulatory approvals.

