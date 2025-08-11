PK Leasing & Finance reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 33.33% to Rs 0.08 crore

PK Leasing & Finance reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 33.33% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.0.080.060-16.670-0.010-0.010-0.01

