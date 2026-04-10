SJVN jumped 2.04% to end at Rs 72.13 after the company's board approved the appointment of Parthajit De as chief financial officer (CFO) with effect from 10 April 2026.

Parthajit De is a fellow member of the Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) with almost 30 years of post-qualification experience. He is also a Chartered Financial Analyst and has completed CGMA from Chartered Institute of Management Accountants, UK.

Currently, he is a director (finance) of the company, a Navratna Company of the Government of India under the Ministry of Power. Prior to his appointment as Director (Finance), he was in-charge of Corporate Accounts & Policy Section, Corporate Tax Cell and Employment Benefit Trusts at Corporate Office, NHPC Limited and was a nominee Director on the Board of Loktak Downstream Hydroelectric Corporation Ltd., (a wholly owned Subsidiary of NHPC).