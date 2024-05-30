Home / Markets / Capital Market News / SJVN slides as Q4 PAT tumbles 56% QoQ to Rs 61 cr

SJVN slides as Q4 PAT tumbles 56% QoQ to Rs 61 cr

Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 12:32 PM IST
SJVN slipped 3.62% to Rs 134.60 after the company reported 56.04% drop in consolidated net profit to Rs 61.08 crore on 11.12% decline in revenue from operations to Rs 482.91 crore in Q4 FY24 over Q3 FY24.

On year on year basis, the company in Q4 FY24 recorded significantly higher net profit compared to Rs 17.21 crore in Q4 FY23. Revenue declined 4.14% YoY in the March quarter from Rs 503.77 crore posted in Q4 FY23.

Loss before exceptional items and tax stood at Rs 32.45 crore in Q4 FY24 as against profit before exceptional items and tax of Rs 254.87 crore posted in Q4 FY23. The company reported an exceptional loss of Rs 103.84 crore in Q4 FY24.

Total expenses soared 84.39% year on year to Rs 606.60 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2024.

On full year basis, the company's consolidated net profit slipped 32.95% to Rs 911.44 crore on 12.22% fall in revenue to Rs 2,579.37 crore in FY24 over FY23.

Meanwhile, the company's board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 0.65 per equity share for the financial year 2023-24, subject to the approval of shareholders.

SJVN is engaged principally engaged in electricity generation. The company is also engaged in the business of providing consultancy.

First Published: May 30 2024 | 12:02 PM IST

