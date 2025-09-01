SKF India Ltd Spurts 3.36%

SKF India Ltd has lost 5.03% over last one month compared to 2.93% fall in BSE Capital Goods index and 0.96% drop in the SENSEX

SKF India Ltd rose 3.36% today to trade at Rs 4586.95. The BSE Capital Goods index is up 0.68% to quote at 65859.9. The index is down 2.93 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd increased 2.18% and Suzlon Energy Ltd added 1.9% on the day. The BSE Capital Goods index went down 9.99 % over last one year compared to the 3.08% fall in benchmark SENSEX.