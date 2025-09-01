GIFT Nifty indicates positive opening; India GDP up 7.8% in April-June quarter

GIFT Nifty:

GIFT Nifty August 2025 futures were currently trading 33.50 points (or 0.14%) higher, suggesting that the Nifty 50 could open with some gains today.

India Q1 GDP:

Indias economy picked up momentum in the AprilJune quarter, defying expectations of slower growth, even as higher U.S. tariffs on Indian exports loom as a potential drag in the months ahead.

Gross domestic product (GDP) grew 7.8% in the quarter, the strongest pace in five quarters, compared with 7.4% in the previous three-month period, according to government data released Friday.

Gross value added (GVA) considered a better gauge of underlying economic activity since it excludes indirect taxes and subsidy transfers rose 7.6% during the same period, up from 6.8% in the prior quarter.

At this rate, India continues to rank among the worlds fastest-growing major economies, though the outlook for exports has darkened following U.S. President Donald Trumps tariff hike. Institutional Flows: Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 8,312.66 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 11,487.64 crore in the Indian equity market on 29 August 2025, provisional data showed. According to public data, FPIs have sold shares worth Rs 46,902.92 crore in the cash market during August 2025. This follows their cash sales of shares worth Rs 47,666.68 crore in July 2025. Global Markets:

Asia-Pacific markets were mixed on Monday as investors weighed Chinas latest manufacturing data and broader geopolitical developments. Chinas RatingDog Manufacturing Index previously known as the Caixin PMI came in at 50.5 for August, signaling modest expansion after Julys contraction of 49.5. Meanwhile, official government data released Sunday showed the countrys manufacturing PMI at 49.4 in August, barely higher than Julys 49.3. Markets also kept an eye on India-China relations following the Shanghai Cooperation Organization meeting, where leaders of both countries emphasized that they are development partners rather than rivals. In the U.S., attention turned to a federal appeals court ruling that deemed most of former President Donald Trumps "reciprocal tariffs illegal. The Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit concluded Trump exceeded his authority when imposing tariffs globally under his April 2 liberation day declaration.

On Wall Street, stocks retreated Friday as fresh inflation data suggested price pressures remain a concern heading into September. The S&P 500 slipped 0.64% to 6,460.26, though it still notched its fourth consecutive monthly gain. The Nasdaq Composite fell 1.15% to 21,455.55, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 92.02 points, or 0.20%, to close at 45,544.88. U.S. markets remained shut on Monday in observance of Labor Day. Domestic Market: The headline equity benchmarks ended with modest losses on Friday, marking their third straight session of decline as steep U.S. tariffs on Indian goods weighed on sentiment. Persistent FII selling further dampened the mood. The Nifty closed below the 24,450 level, pressured by energy and auto stocks, while gains in FMCG and consumer durables provided some support.