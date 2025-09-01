Bajaj Auto sales grow 5% in Aug'25

Bajaj Auto achieved total sales of 4,17,616 units in month of August 2025 compared to 3,97,804 units in August 2024, recording a growth of 5%. Total sales include domestic sales of 2,32,398 units (down 8% YoY) and exports of 1,85,218 units (up 29% YoY).

The company sold 3,41,887 two-wheeler units (up 2% YoY) and 75,729 commercial vehicle units (up 21% YoY) during the month of August 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News