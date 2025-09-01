Dharan Group wins work contracts worth Rs 1,171.21 cr from Skymax Infra Power

Dharan Infra EPC (formerly KBC Global), either directly or through its designated subsidiaries, has received work contracts of an aggregate value of approximately Rs 1,171.21 crore from Skymax Infra Power.

A significant portion of the contract scopeapproximately 80% of the total valuerelates to international procurement of plant and machinery, which will be undertaken through the Company's subsidiary entities.

While execution responsibilities are contractually assigned to these subsidiaries, the revenues and liabilities arising therefrom will be duly consolidated in the financial statements of Dharan Infra EPC in - accordance with Ind-AS and applicable accounting standards.

