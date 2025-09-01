Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Stock Alert: Mangalore Chemicals and Fertilizers, Kirloskar Industries, RITES, Ceinsys Tech, Adani Power

Stock Alert: Mangalore Chemicals and Fertilizers, Kirloskar Industries, RITES, Ceinsys Tech, Adani Power

Image
Last Updated : Sep 01 2025 | 9:04 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Stocks to Watch:

Mangalore Chemicals and Fertilizers (MCFL) said that it has entered into a business transfer agreement with Zuari Agro Chemicals for the acquisition of its fertiliser business in Maharashtra.

Kirloskar Industries announced that Anandh Baheti has resigned from the position of chief financial officer (CFO) with effect from 29 August 2025.

RITES said that it has received a letter of award (LoA) worth Rs 25.3 crore from NTPC for a Biennial MGR (Merry-Go-Round) mega contract.

Ceinsys Tech has announced that Samir Sabharwal has resigned from the position of chief financial officer (CFO), with effect from 15 September 2025.

Adani Power said that it has received a letter of award (LoA) from MP Power Management Company (MPPMCL) for the supply of 800 MW power from a new ultra-supercritical thermal power plant to be developed in Anuppur district, Madhya Pradesh.

PG Electroplast has announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Next Generation Manufacturers, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Government of Maharashtra to invest Rs 1,000 crore in a greenfield manufacturing project at Ahilyanagar.

Torrent Power said that it has received a letter of award (LoA) from MP Power Management Company (MPPMCL) for the long-term procurement of power from a proposed 1,600 MW coal-based thermal power plant.

Oriental Rail Infrastructure informed that it has secured orders worth Rs 3.4 crore from integral coach factory (ICF), Chennai, for the supply and installation of 38 sets of seats and berths for one coach each.

BEML said that it has received an order worth Rs 80 crore from Indian Railways for the supply of utility track vehicles.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Nazara Technologies issues notice of termination to I3 Interactive Inc

Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions standalone net profit rises 2148.32% in the June 2025 quarter

NCC secures two orders worth Rs 788-cr in August 2025

BEML bags Rs 80-cr supply order from Indian Railways

Bank of India receives affirmation in credit ratings for bonds

First Published: Sep 01 2025 | 8:06 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story