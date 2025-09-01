Stock Alert: Mangalore Chemicals and Fertilizers, Kirloskar Industries, RITES, Ceinsys Tech, Adani Power

Stocks to Watch:

Mangalore Chemicals and Fertilizers (MCFL) said that it has entered into a business transfer agreement with Zuari Agro Chemicals for the acquisition of its fertiliser business in Maharashtra.

Kirloskar Industries announced that Anandh Baheti has resigned from the position of chief financial officer (CFO) with effect from 29 August 2025.

RITES said that it has received a letter of award (LoA) worth Rs 25.3 crore from NTPC for a Biennial MGR (Merry-Go-Round) mega contract.

Ceinsys Tech has announced that Samir Sabharwal has resigned from the position of chief financial officer (CFO), with effect from 15 September 2025.

Adani Power said that it has received a letter of award (LoA) from MP Power Management Company (MPPMCL) for the supply of 800 MW power from a new ultra-supercritical thermal power plant to be developed in Anuppur district, Madhya Pradesh. PG Electroplast has announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Next Generation Manufacturers, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Government of Maharashtra to invest Rs 1,000 crore in a greenfield manufacturing project at Ahilyanagar. Torrent Power said that it has received a letter of award (LoA) from MP Power Management Company (MPPMCL) for the long-term procurement of power from a proposed 1,600 MW coal-based thermal power plant.