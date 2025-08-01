United Breweries Ltd slips for fifth straight session

United Breweries Ltd is quoting at Rs 1940, down 0.29% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 12.79% in last one year as compared to a 0.27% slide in NIFTY and a 8.82% spurt in the Nifty FMCG index.

United Breweries Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1940, down 0.29% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.47% on the day, quoting at 24651.35. The Sensex is at 80880.8, down 0.38%.United Breweries Ltd has added around 0.02% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which United Breweries Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 3.42% in last one month and is currently quoting at 55812.15, up 0.88% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 32028 shares today, compared to the daily average of 1.72 lakh shares in last one month.