SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd drops for fifth straight session

SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 805.95, down 0.18% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.47% on the day, quoting at 24651.35. The Sensex is at 80880.8, down 0.38%.SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd has eased around 11.73% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 1.08% in last one month and is currently quoting at 26649.95, down 0.3% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 4.18 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 12.36 lakh shares in last one month.