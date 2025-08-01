Larsen & Toubro secures order from Hindustan Zinc

Under its Minerals and Metals business
The Minerals & Metals (M&M) business vertical of L&T has secured an order from Hindustan Zinc (HZL), a Vedanta Group company, for a large engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) opportunity concluded earlier. According the company's project classification, the value of the order ranges between Rs 2,500 crore to Rs 5,000 crore.
As part of its expansion plans, HZL is establishing a 250 KTPA Leaching, Purification & Cellhouse facility, along with a 125 KTPA Jarosite Circuit at its Debari Smelter Complex in Rajasthan. The facility will produce Special High Grade Zinc Cathodes (99.995% Zn).
The project was awarded to M&M on an EPC basis. The scope encompasses design and engineering, procurement, complete site services including installation and commissioning of Calcine Storage, Leaching, Purification, and Electrowinning (Jumbo Cell House) plant. The scope also includes associated auxiliaries such as utilities, ETP RO-ZLD, plant electrics, instrumentation, and automation systems.
This order strengthens L&T's longstanding partnership with HZL spanning over three decades. L&T has been a trusted EPC partner in HZL's capacity augmentation initiatives, ranging from beneficiation plants to smelter facilities.
