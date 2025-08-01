Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Larsen & Toubro secures order from Hindustan Zinc

Larsen & Toubro secures order from Hindustan Zinc

Image
Last Updated : Aug 01 2025 | 1:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Under its Minerals and Metals business

The Minerals & Metals (M&M) business vertical of L&T has secured an order from Hindustan Zinc (HZL), a Vedanta Group company, for a large engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) opportunity concluded earlier. According the company's project classification, the value of the order ranges between Rs 2,500 crore to Rs 5,000 crore.

As part of its expansion plans, HZL is establishing a 250 KTPA Leaching, Purification & Cellhouse facility, along with a 125 KTPA Jarosite Circuit at its Debari Smelter Complex in Rajasthan. The facility will produce Special High Grade Zinc Cathodes (99.995% Zn).

The project was awarded to M&M on an EPC basis. The scope encompasses design and engineering, procurement, complete site services including installation and commissioning of Calcine Storage, Leaching, Purification, and Electrowinning (Jumbo Cell House) plant. The scope also includes associated auxiliaries such as utilities, ETP RO-ZLD, plant electrics, instrumentation, and automation systems.

This order strengthens L&T's longstanding partnership with HZL spanning over three decades. L&T has been a trusted EPC partner in HZL's capacity augmentation initiatives, ranging from beneficiation plants to smelter facilities.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

VST Tillers rises as sales grow 17% YoY in July 2025

Skipper surges on strong Q1 results; order book hits record high

United Breweries Ltd slips for fifth straight session

SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Chambal Fertilisers gains as Q1 PAT rises 22% YoY

First Published: Aug 01 2025 | 1:40 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story