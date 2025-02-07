Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / SKM Egg Products Export (India) consolidated net profit declines 35.70% in the December 2024 quarter

SKM Egg Products Export (India) consolidated net profit declines 35.70% in the December 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Feb 07 2025 | 5:52 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 11.67% to Rs 135.09 crore

Net profit of SKM Egg Products Export (India) declined 35.70% to Rs 7.53 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 11.71 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 11.67% to Rs 135.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 152.93 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales135.09152.93 -12 OPM %10.3913.33 -PBDT13.7918.30 -25 PBT10.2515.35 -33 NP7.5311.71 -36

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

CCL Products (India) consolidated net profit declines 0.40% in the December 2024 quarter

Caplin Point Laboratories consolidated net profit rises 18.57% in the December 2024 quarter

Soma Textiles & Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.34 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Sayaji Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.18 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Indices slide for 3rd day, Nifty ends below 23,600; VIX slips below 14 mark

First Published: Feb 07 2025 | 5:34 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story