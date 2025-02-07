SKM Egg Products Export (India) consolidated net profit declines 35.70% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 11.67% to Rs 135.09 crore

Net profit of SKM Egg Products Export (India) declined 35.70% to Rs 7.53 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 11.71 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 11.67% to Rs 135.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 152.93 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.135.09152.9310.3913.3313.7918.3010.2515.357.5311.71

Powered by Capital Market - Live News