Vishal Mega Mart consolidated net profit rises 27.93% in the December 2024 quarter

Net profit of Vishal Mega Mart rose 27.93% to Rs 262.72 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 205.36 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 19.53% to Rs 3135.94 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 2623.55 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.3135.942623.5516.1016.27492.57404.22351.91272.23262.72205.36

